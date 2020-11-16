benny the butcher

Rapper Benny the Butcher Shot in Robbery Attempt in Houston

The rapper from Buffalo, New York, is part of the hip-hop group Griselda and last month released his second studio album, "Burden of Proof"

In this Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, Benny the Butcher attends the Dave East Pop Up at PTA Club in New York City.
Johnny Nunez/WireImage via Getty Images

New York rapper Benny the Butcher was shot during a robbery attempt at a store in Houston, authorities said Sunday.

Houston Police spokeswoman Jodi Silva said the 35-year-old performer, whose real name is Jeremie Pennick, was shot in the leg around 4 p.m. Saturday outside a Walmart on the southwest side of the city. As Pennick got of his Rolls Royce, she said five individuals wearing masks approached he and two others who were with him, demanding their chains and necklaces.

The trio then began taking off their jewelry but were not moving fast enough for one of the suspects, who subsequently shot the rapper, Silva added.

She said the suspects fled the scene and Pennick was taken to the hospital. He's in stable condition and expected to survive. The unidentified people with him during the shooting were not wounded.

Silva said the suspects are at large and an investigation is under way. A description of the suspects was not immediately released, but investigators said they were seen in a Chevy Malibu.

A representative for Pennick did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The rapper from Buffalo, New York is part of the hip-hop group Griselda and last month released his second studio album, “Burden of Proof." He also recently signed a management deal with Roc Nation, an entertainment agency founded by notable rapper Jay-Z, according to Spotify.

Pennick is at least the third rapper in less than week to become the victim of gun violence in Texas.

Last Wednesday, Dallas rapper Mo3, whose real name was Melvin Noble, was shot and killed during a daytime attack on a highway in the city. Later in the week, 38-year-old rapper Boosie Badazz was also shot in the leg Saturday, just one day after attending a vigil for Noble. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native, whose real name is Torrance Hatch, on Sunday informed his fans in a Facebook post that he was okay.

Police have not announced arrests in the shootings involving Noble and Hatch. WFAA-TV reports that authorities said there is no evidence indicating Saturday’s shootings were related to other incidents that occurred earlier in the week.

