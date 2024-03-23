Quinta Brunson to speak at Temple University's commencement ceremony, receive honorary degree

Congrats are in order for award-winning actress Quinta Brunson.

Temple University has announced the former Temple Owl will address the graduates and be awarded an honorary degree during their 137th Commencement.

“We are thrilled to recognize Quinta Brunson for her remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication to her craft,” Temple President Richard M. Englert said in a news release. “Quinta embodies the spirit of Temple’s commitment to creativity, innovation and social impact. Her talent, authenticity and trailblazing spirit inspire us all.”

We are proud to announce that award-winning actress, writer, producer, showrunner and former Temple Owl Quinta Brunson will address our graduates and be awarded an honorary degree at Temple University's 2024 Commencement ceremony! https://t.co/hf69qWohcf — Temple University (@TempleUniv) March 22, 2024

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

“I am simply honored,” Brunson said in a statement.

The university said Brunson enrolled as a first-year student at Klein College, where she joined Temple's first student-produced comedy variety show called, "Temple Smash."

Brunson has gone on to do amazing things, such as making history as the first Black woman to receive three Emmy nominations and the second Black woman to win an Emmy in the category of Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for her hit show "Abbott Elementary".

The commencement ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, May 8 at the Liacouras Center. The night before, the Klein College of Media and Communication will honor Brunson with the 2024 Lew Klein Excellence in the Media Award.