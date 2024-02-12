Usher invited a few notable guests to perform alongside him during his 2024 Super Bowl halftime Show, including Alicia Keys, Lil Jon and his own bare chest.

But one special guest inspired confused reactions from viewers on social media. They mistook 26-year-old R&B artist H.E.R for North West, the 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West.

Wearing her signature sunglasses, H.E.R. wowed the audience during Usher's 13-minute set by playing a blistering guitar solo. More than a few people who didn't immediately recognize the Grammy winner mistook her for Kardashian's 10-year-old daughter.

Getty Images Some viewers of the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show mistook R&B artist H.E.R., right, for Kim Kardashian's 10-year-old daughter North West, left.

"Is this #northwest on the guitar?" one viewer asked on X.

"That really looked like #NorthWest on the stage!!! #halftimeshow, another wrote, tagging Usher and Kardashian.

"I really thought Ms Kim Kardashian got North West in the half time show," responded someone else.

While H.E.R. has been steadily racking up Grammy awards since the 2016 release of her debut EP, "H.E.R. Vol. 1," West has also launched a music career of her own.

Earlier this month, West showed off her rap skills in her dad's new music video for “Talking/Once Again,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

In the video, North West gets her hair braided while rapping, “I love it here / we gonna take over the year for another year / it’s your bestie, Miss Miss Westie."

