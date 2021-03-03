Patrick Mahomes and Fiancée Brittany Matthews Set Wedding Date After Welcoming Baby Sterling

Just over a week after welcoming their first child, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are ready to party.

The NFL superstar quarterback's fiancée took to Instagram on Monday, March 1 to share photos from an adorable shoot in which the couple is seen cuddling together. She also took the opportunity to announce they have picked a date and location for their upcoming nuptials.

"It's wedding planning time [woman-with-veil emoji]," she captioned the post. "We have a date & place wahoooooo."

Although the fitness influencer did not give details about exactly where or when the upcoming ceremony will be held, she did include the hashtag #2022, meaning they'll have another year to prepare for the special moment.

Brittany and Patrick, both 25 years old, have had a busy start to 2021. Just about two weeks after Patrick and his Kansas City Chiefs played in Super Bowl LV but ultimately lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he and his former high school sweetheart welcomed daughter Sterling on Feb. 20.

While the couple shared a photo of Sterling's little hand to celebrate her birth, fans probably shouldn't expect to see much more of the little one anytime particularly soon.

"We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right," Brittany wrote on her Instagram Story on Feb. 24. "I know the Internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her."

In other words, now we have to wait for both the wedding and those baby pics? Life just isn't fair sometimes.