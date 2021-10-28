Michelle Obama Will Guest Star on ‘Black-Ish' for Their Farewell Season

This may not be a presidential election, but we're voting for Michelle Obama as "Black-ish's" best guest star yet.

That's right, the former First Lady will be joining the "Black-ish" crew for an upcoming episode of their eighth and final season. Talk about going out with a bang.

ABC announced in a tweet on Thursday that Michelle will officially be on an episode when the final season premieres in early 2022. The account for "Black-ish" wrote on twitter, "#blackish is going all out for the final season! We are honored to have trailblazer @MichelleObama join us as an upcoming guest star."

Though exact details regarding the episode have not yet been revealed, we are already freaking out. Not to mention, we have so many questions like, Will she be playing herself? And how did this come about?

Though we are upset that the "Black-ish" series is coming to a close, we have been mentally preparing to say "goodbye" to the Johnson family for some time now.

The show's creator, Kenya Barris, announced that the series, starring Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson and Yara Shahidi, would end after season eight in a post on Instagram back in May.

"To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for," Barris shared in an emotional post. "It is both exciting and bittersweet to share that 'Black-ish' has been RENEWED by ABC for its EIGHTH...and FINAL SEASON."

#blackish is going all out for the final season! We are honored to have trailblazer @MichelleObama join us as an upcoming guest star. pic.twitter.com/UhHAxamlpL — black-ish (@blackishabc) October 28, 2021

Thanks to this new revelation, we're even more excited for the final season, and we didn't think that was possible. Now, the real question is--can we binge the last seven seasons before the new season airs? As Michelle Obama's husband once said, "Yes, we can!"