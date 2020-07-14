Michael B. Jordan Is Celebrating Multicultural Films at the Drive-In

Drive-in movie theaters are all the rage again thanks to social distancing requirements across the country. What better way to be entertained and maintain at least 6 feet away from others than by sitting in your car at a drive-in?

Amazon Studios and Prime Video have partnered with Michael B. Jordan’s production company Outlier Society to showcase multicultural films at drive-in movie theaters around the country. Films like “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Love and Basketball,” “Do the Right Thing” and many more will be featured during the series called “A Night at the Drive-In.”

Organizers say this nationwide summer screening series will feature a wide variety of multicultural voices in film. The goal is to evoke the nostalgia of going to the drive-in with family and friends, but at no cost to local communities.

Each screening is free. And Amazon Studios is footing the bill for complimentary food and drinks from local black and brown owned businesses. At Paramount Drive-In Theaters in Paramount, California for example, guests can enjoy “Black Panther” or “Creed” while diving into a hot meal from World Central Kitchen. Or snacks from Pipcorn Popcorn, Partake Cookies and Path Water.

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

At the July 15 screening, Jordan will have a special video message for drive-in guests at the Paramount Drive-In location as well as some special guests popping in via video.

While the series is free and presents a great opportunity to get somewhat social, there are still strict COVID guidelines you must agree to before getting your passes. You must stay in your vehicle at all times unless going to the bathroom or getting food. All guests are required to wear masks in public areas such as the restroom and near food vendors and observe social distancing requirements.

Details on the location and films can be found at ANightAtTheDrive-in.com.