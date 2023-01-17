Meryl Streep Is Joining ‘Only Murders in the Building' Season 3

Welcome to the Arconia, Meryl Streep.

The Oscar winner has officially joined the cast of "Only Murders in the Building" season three, Selena Gomez confirmed in a behind-the-scenes video that included co-stars Martin Short, Steve Martin, Andrea Martin and Paul Rudd.

"Hey guys, we're on set," Gomez said in an Instagram clip posted Jan. 17. "What are we shooting?"

As Martin and Short popped into frame to say hello, she added, "Season three, the gang is back. Could this honestly get any better?"

Actually, yes. As Rudd noted, "Well, I do think it could get a little bit better."

At that moment, Streep appeared from behind a couch and asked the cast if they needed anything. "I'm OK! Thank you, Meryl," Gomez responded before mouthing a scream to the camera. "You're so sweet."

For once, all is OK. As Gomez captioned the post, "I could cry, season 3 is coming!"

Martin also shared the casting news online, writing on Twitter, "The filming of Season 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building' has begun! A cast to dream of."

Of course, Streep isn't the first superstar to join the critically acclaimed Hulu comedy. Prior seasons featured appearances from Amy Schumer, Sting, Tina Fey, Shirley MacLaine and Cara Delevingne.

Streep's casting in the show marks her second project with Martin, who she co-starred with in 2009's "It's Complicated." The pair played love interests, so here's hoping another on-screen romance is in their future.

They certainly aren't the only ones to reunite with former co-stars: Gomez and Rudd previously worked together in 2016's "The Fundamentals of Caring."

It seems there are only legends in the building for the new episodes.

While we wait for more word on season three of "Only Murders," we invite you to watch the first two seasons, which are available to stream on Hulu.