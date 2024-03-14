Meghan Markle is back on the 'gram.

The Duchess of Sussex debuted a new website and Instagram account for her latest project "American Riviera Orchard" on March 14.

So what exactly is "American Riviera Orchard?" While that remains a mystery, Markle has given fans a few clues on social media.

For starters, a video posted to Instagram Stories from the account appeared to show the former "Suits" star cooking in a kitchen and arranging flowers. She also revealed the website's new logo in a series of posts on the grid.

The design noted the brand is based in Montecito, Calif., where she lives with her husband Prince Harry and their children Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2. The location could possibly give some insight about the name, too. After all, the tourism website for the neighboring city Santa Barbara notes it's often called the American Riviera.

But for now, not much else has been revealed. In the meantime, the website invites followers to join a waitlist to learn more.

E! News has reached out to the Sussexes' rep for comment but has yet to hear back.

Of course, Markle is no stranger to the online content space as she previously operated the lifestyle blog "The Tig" until it shuttered in 2017. She also previously had her own social media accounts but closed those as well in 2018, months after her engagement to Prince Harry.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

During the couple's time as working members of the royal family, they operated the @sussexroyal Instagram account but stopped posting on it in March 2020—two months after sharing their decision to step back from their roles.

Still, Markle—who has returned to media in recent years with her and Prince Harry's docuseries and her podcast Archetypes—has spoken about the negative sides of social media and the comments she's read about herself.

"The bulk of the bullying and abuse that I was experiencing in social media and online was when I was pregnant with Archie and with Lili and with a newborn with each of them," she said at a SXSW panel last week. "And just you think about that and to really wrap your head around why people would be so hateful. It's not catty, it's cruel."