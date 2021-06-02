Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz Break Up 7 Months After Engagement

Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz are calling it quits.

The 51-year-old "Friends" alum and 29-year-old literary manager have ended their engagement, seven months after the actor popped the question. The pair started dating in 2018, and they were first spotted publicly in December 2019 at a restaurant in West Hollywood.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Sometimes things just don't work out, and this is one of them," Perry said in a statement released to People. "I wish Molly the best."

E! News has reached out to his team for comment. Perry has not yet addressed the breakup on social media, and Hurwitz's Instagram account is private.

Back in November, the star referred to Hurwitz as "the greatest woman" on Earth when confirming the engagement to People.

"I decided to get engaged," he said at the time. "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

The "17 Again" actor, who has never married, previously dated "Castle Rock" star Lizzy Caplan for six years before they ended the relationship in 2012.

2021 Celebrity Breakups

Recently, Perry joined his fellow "Friends" co-stars for HBO Max's highly anticipated reunion special, which premiered May 27.

In response to remarks from some viewers about Perry's appearance at the reunion, Ben Winston, who directed the project, told The Hollywood Reporter's "TV's Top Five" podcast that he didn't believe the star was currently dealing with any health problems. Perry has previously been open about battling substance abuse issues over the years.

"People can sometimes just be unkind," Winston shared during the May 24 podcast. "I wish they weren't. I loved working with him. He's a brilliantly funny man, and I thought he had some great one-liners in the show."