Madonna released from hospital after battle with bacterial infection

Madonna is continuing to heal after a recent medical issue.

After the 64-year-old recently spent several days in the intensive care unit after developing a "serious bacterial infection," June 24, she is now out of the hospital. A source told E! News June 29, "she is home and feeling better."

The update comes a day after Madonna's manager Guy Oseary shared the news of her hospitalization in a statement on Instagram. In addition to confirming her upcoming Celebration Tour would be postponed, he also gave an update on how she was doing. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care," Guy noted in his June 28 statement. "A full recovery is expected."

The "Vogue" singer's health scare comes less than a month before the tour—which was honoring her 40 years in music—was scheduled to start in Vancouver, Canada.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Five months before her hospitalization, the Grammy winner expressed her excitement over the concert series.

Madonna's Family Thanksgiving 2022

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible," she shared in a press release in January, "in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for."

However, this isn't the first time Madonna has suffered a medical issue before she was set to hit the stage. The "Like a Virgin" artist suffered injuries during her 2019 Madame X tour causing her to cancel several shows in North America as well as one in Portugal.

A year later, Madonna underwent hip replacement surgery but wanted the public to know it wasn't setting her back.

"So, how do I stay in shape?" she explained in her 2021 Madame X Presents: Madame Xtra Q&A special, per Extra. "It's all in your head…It's called will, it's called no one's gonna stop me, and how I stay in shape is no one's gonna stop me. And how I stay in shape is I don't believe in limitations."