Lindsay Lohan confirms ‘Freaky Friday' sequel with Jamie Lee Curtis: ‘We're both excited'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Lindsay Lohan is ready for "Freaky Friday" to go on and on and on and on.

After first teasing a sequel to the 2003 movie was in the works last year, the "Mean Girls" star confirmed that the movie is, in fact, happening with her and Jamie Lee Curtis both set to return.

"I don't want to say too much," Lohan shared on SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live" March 4. "And we're both excited. I'm gonna speak for Jamie."

However, when it came to giving insight into a timeline, the 37-year-old, who welcomed 7-month-old son Luai with husband Bader Shammas in July, kept her lips firmly sealed, only telling host Andy Cohen, "I won't say that yet."

In "Freaky Friday," itself a remake of the 1976 movie starring a young Jodie Foster, Curtis and Lohan played straight-laced psychiatrist mom Tess and high school rocker daughter Anna, respectively, who accidentally swap bodies after a heated fight.

And in the two decades since the film hit theaters, the former costars have remained close. In fact, last fall the Oscar winner hinted the sequel was on the way while sharing a glimpse at a recent reunion.

"YOU GREW UP and SO BEAUTIFULLY!" Curtis captioned a smiling selfie of her and Lohan in November. "Well, it's Friday, and the strike is over so hopefully, we can switch places again in the near future! @lindsaylohan."

But more than her and Lohan loving the film, that it endures with fans is what led the "Everything Everywhere All At Once" star to further explore the possibility of returning to that world.

"As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another 'Freaky Friday,'" Curtis told The New York Times last May. "Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there's a movie to be made.'"