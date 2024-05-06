Celebrity News

Lea Michele shows off baby bump at Met Gala

The actress had a plus-one while attending the biggest night in fashion.

By Mike Gavin

Lea Michele showed off an adorable Met Gala accessory: a baby bump.

The 37-year-old actress and singer arrived at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday wearing a baby blue Rodarte gown to complement her plus-one.

Her silk dress featured flowers and a lace train befitting of the event's "The Garden of Time" theme.

"I'm honored to be here and bring my baby with me," Michele told the Associated Press. "I don't think I was allowed a plus one."

The "Funny Girl" and "Glee" star and her husband Zandy Reich are expecting their second child. Their son Ever is three.

Michele announced the pregnancy in a March 27 Instagram post, saying "Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed."

Michele returned to the Met Gala for the second consecutive year. It was her fourth overall appearance, having also attended in 2012 and 2014.

