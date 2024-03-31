Celebrity News

Kristen Stewart, Emma Roberts and more stars get candid on freezing their eggs

Hollywood stars—including Kristen Stewart, Emma Roberts and Priyanka Chopra—are opening up about why they chose to freeze their eggs before having kids. See what they had to say about their fertility.

It's important to be proactive about the future.

At least, that's how some stars feel when it comes to topic of having children. And one way some celebs have chosen to be proactive about starting a family? Freezing their eggs.

It's becoming more and more common for a woman to freeze her eggs, a process which involves harvesting unfertilized eggs to freeze and save for later use, according to Yale Medicine. In fact, the number of women who chose to undergo the procedure rose 400 percent from 2012 to 2020.

Kristen Stewart, for one, said she and her fiancée Dylan Meyer—who announced their engagement in November 2021—have gone through with the process in case they decide to have kids one day.

"We've done really annoying things like freeze our eggs and stuff," the "Twilight" alum revealed during the March 26 episode of the podcast "Not Skinny But Not Fat." "So, if we want to we can."

And while Stewart made her decision to go through with the medical practice alongside her partner, Priyanka Chopra expressed her pride in freezing her eggs before even meeting her husband Nick Jonas, with whom she now shares daughter Malti Marie, 2.

"I did it in my early 30s," Chopra said on a March 2023 episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. "I could continue on an ambitious warpath that I wanted to achieve. I wanted to get to a certain place in my career, and I also hadn't met the person I wanted to have children with or I didn't see that."

Other stars to undergo the fertility treatment? Rita Ora, Kesha and Emma Roberts, who was encouraged by her medical team to freeze her eggs in her late 20s after being diagnosed with endometriosis.

"I said, 'I'm working right now. I don't have time to freeze my eggs,'" the "American Horror Story" actress told Cosmopolitan in 2020. "To be honest, I was also terrified. Just the thought of going through that and finding out, perhaps, that I wouldn't be able to have kids… I did freeze my eggs eventually, which was a difficult process."

