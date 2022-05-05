Kim Kardashian Reacts After Being Gifted a Lock of Marilyn Monroe's Hair

Kim Kardashian was momentarily speechless after being given a very special piece of Marilyn Monroe memorabilia: a lock of the late icon’s platinum hair.

In an Instagram video shared by Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!, Kardashian gasped when she opened the silver box containing the hair clipping.

“What is this?” she said.

When the Ripley’s team told her what it was, her jaw dropped and she struggled for words as she hugged everyone around her.

“Oh my God, I’m literally going to do some crazy voodoo s---” she joked as she continued to hug others. “This is so special to me. Thank you so much. This is so cool. This is so cool. Wow.”

“This is sleeping with me every night. Sorry, babe,” she added, seeming to address her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, off camera.

At Monday’s Met Gala, the reality star, 41, wore the same glittering, sheer gown that Monroe wore as she serenaded President John F. Kennedy with the “Happy Birthday” song in 1962. The gown is owned by Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, which acquired the dress in 2016 for $4.8 million.

Kardashian was the first person to don the gown since Monroe, so this was a truly historic fashion repeat.

To help Kardashian channel the late icon, Ripley’s filled her Met Gala dressing room with Marilyn Monroe memorabilia, including eyeliner, lipstick and lotions used by the late star, as well as a tissue that Monroe used to blot her red lipstick just before she sang to President Kennedy at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

While Kardashian wore Monroe’s original dress on the Met Gala red carpet, she switched into a replica gown for the rest of the evening.

“I’m extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history,” she told Vogue in the lead-up to the gala. “I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won’t be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do.”

The SKIMS founder also revealed to Vogue that she lost weight so she could fit into the gown, which could not be altered due to its historic status.

“It was such a challenge. It was like a role. I was determined to fit it,” she said.

