Kid Rock Says He Won't Perform at Venues That Require Vaccines or Masks

Kid Rock promised he wouldn't play at venues that require Covid-19 vaccinations or masks in his upcoming tour, telling fans they would be refunded for tickets if the venues still had such mandates by the date of the concert.

“If there are any, they’re going to be gone by the time we get to your city," the "American Badass" and "Bawitaba" singer said of the mandates in a video posted to social media on Thursday.

"If they’re not, trust me, you don’t have to worry — you’ll be getting your money back because I won’t be showing up either.”

Rock said tour stops in Buffalo, New York, and Toronto, Canada, were “scratched... off the list” because of vaccine mandates.

