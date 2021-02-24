Katharine McPhee Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With David Foster

Katharine McPhee has landed the role of a lifetime: mom.

The "American Idol" alum has given birth to her first child with husband David Foster.

A rep for the couple told People, "Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy. Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully."

Moments before the news broke, Katharine revealed she was expecting a son during an appearance on the "Women on Top" podcast.

"Now that I am having a boy," she described, "there are different things I need to worry about to teach him, versus the things I would be thinking about with a girl.... I think men have different issues and different things to worry about."

In addition to his new bundle of joy, Foster is also dad to Erin Foster, Amy Foster, Sara Foster, Allison Jones Foster and Jordan Foster.

In early October, a source confirmed to E! News that the 36-year-old "Smash" alum was pregnant with her and the 71-year-old music producer's baby.

"Katharine has always wanted to be a mom and to have a baby with David," the insider shared at the time. "They weren't necessarily trying for a baby but were open to it happening this year. Since work has slowed down for both of them, they knew this year would be a great time for it to happen."

"They told their immediate family members about a month ago and everyone was very shocked and excited," the source added. "Erin Foster joked that their kids will be the same age."

Days later, on Oct. 10, the Broadway star confirmed her pregnancy while reacting to a gift she received from the spirits company Aperol Spritz.

"I won't be drinking this for a while," McPhee said in an Instagram video. "Wink, wink. But I'm so excited."

As fans of McPhee may recall, it's been almost two years since she tied the knot with Foster. The duo wed in June 2019 during a romantic ceremony at the church of St. Yeghiche in London. "It was a very quick but traditional ceremony," a source told E! News at the time. "Katharine looked stunning in a classic Zac Posen simple white gown."

A few months after their nuptials, in Nov. 2019, the couple appeared on TODAY and dished about their romance.

"We met on 'American Idol' when I was a contestant and he was a mentor with Andrea Bocelli," McPhee said. "I have always just admired him and loved him and he's always been so great to people around him. He can be intimidating when he really needs to be for his work, but he's really lovely."

Foster also shared that it was McPhee's signing that caught his attention. He then gushed, "I mean where do I start? The inner beauty, the outer beauty, and we have been friends for 14 years, and it was just kind of a natural coming together."