Jennifer Lawrence reacts to plastic surgery speculation

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jennifer Lawrence has no hard feelings towards people who have assumed she's gone under the knife.

However, the 33-year-old explained that the public misconception about her getting cosmetic treatments on her face simply stems from her makeup artist Hung Vanngo's approach to glam.

"I think it's incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung," Lawrence told Kylie Jenner during a conversation for Interview Magazine published Nov. 27, "who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon because everybody in the last few months since I've been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

She added, "I'm like, 'I didn't have eye surgery. I'm doing makeup.' Apparently, I've had full plastic surgery."

But the "No Hard Feelings" actress noted that there is another culprit for looking different over the years: aging.

"I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I'm 19 to 30," Lawrence pointed out. "Hand I'm like, 'I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I'm aging.'"

Jennifer Lawrence's Best Looks

She added, "Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I'm like, 'I've had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up.'"

As for Jenner? Well, the KHY founder, who is no stranger to overlining lips herself, shared the origin story of the makeup technique that inspired her Kylie Cosmetics lip kit line.

Jennifer Lawrence had the best reaction after suffering a sudden wardrobe malfunction. On Monday, all eyes were on the "No Hard Feelings" star who was speaking at the unveiling of Saks Fifth Avenue and Dior 'Carousel of Dreams' 2023 holiday window displays, when her belt unexpectedly fell off her waist causing her to startle.

"I think it started because I just wanted big, fat, juicy lips, and I just wanted that illusion that I had fuller lips," she confessed. "But no one taught me. When I started doing that, I wasn't really working with makeup artists and stuff."

But ultimately, Jenner decided to give injectables a go. "I did end up getting lip fillers, but it's also the same with me," she admitted. "I'll see before and after photos when I'm 12 years old versus 26 and my eyebrows are filled differently."

And while she's been open about her past cosmetic procedures—including breast augmentation at 19—Jenner pushed back at the notion she's had extensive work done.

"I have contour on," she continued. "I'm like, 'How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I've gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed? What are we talking about?'"

Earlier this summer, the "Kardashians" star issued a firm clap back to the idea that she went under the knife due to being an "insecure child."

As Jenner noted on a July episode of her family's Hulu series, "I've always loved myself, I still love myself. I'll always want everyone to love themselves."