‘Ink Master’ Star Arrested on Suspicion of Murder After Crash Kills YouTube Star

Daniel Silva, a 27-year-old star on the tattoo-competition show "Ink Master,'' was arrested Monday for allegedly crashing a sports car, killing YouTube personality Corey La Barrie, and attempting to flee the scene.

The crash occurred about 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of Carpenter Avenue in the Valley Village area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Silva was allegedly driving a 2020 McLaren 600LT at high speed eastbound on Huston Street, when he lost control, ran off the road and hit a stop sign and tree on the northeast corner of Huston Street and Carpenter Avenue, police said.

Police said he tried to flee the scene, but was stopped by witnesses who came to render help.

The vehicle's passenger, who TMZ identified as La Barrie, died at a hospital, police said. It was his 25th birthday.

Silva was injured in the crash but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, according to TMZ.

He was booked Monday on suspicion of murder, police said.