How to Watch Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve Party Special

Miley Cyrus is kicking off 2023 with her New Year's Eve special for the second year.

The former "The Voice" coach will be hosting her special titled "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" on NBC from Miami with musical legend and Cyrus' godmother, Dolly Parton.

On Jimmy Fallon's "The Tonight Show," Cyrus called Parton her "fairy godmother" as she teased her star-studded special.

“It is unparalleled how gracious she is in every room she is in,” Cyrus told Fallon. “I don’t know if Dolly knows what Dolly is.”

While last year's show was co-hosted by Pete Davidson and included performances by Anitta, Jack Harlow and Saweetie, this year's lineup is just as extravagant.

Here's who will be performing at the special this year and how to watch:

Who's performing at 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'?

This year's musical performances include rapper Latto, singer FLETCHER, rock band Liily, hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, and the Grammy-nominated Sia. The show also has Saturday Night Live stars Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman set to make an appearance, along with the comedy trio Please Don't Destroy.

How to watch the 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party' special live

Viewers can watch the show as it airs live on NBC from Miami or by streaming through Peacock at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on Saturday, Dec. 31. It will run for two hours, ending around 12:30 a.m.