Hailey Bieber Scores a Legal Victory in Rhode Skincare Trademark Case

Hailey Bieber's legal rhode has been cleared...for now.

A judge has made a ruling in her favor over a trademark infringement claim that the New York clothing and lifestyle company Rhode (styled RHODE) had filed last month against the model over her hew skincare brand, also named Rhode.

In their lawsuit, the group had requested a motion for a preliminary injunction. On July 22, the company filed an emergency letter motion related to Hailey's intent to release her documentary "The Making of Rhode," which dropped later that day. According to documents obtained by E! News, the model submitted the film to the court for review and after viewing the footage, the judge denied the group's motion for a preliminary injunction without prejudice.

"We are pleased with the court's thorough order denying plaintiff's motion to preliminarily enjoin Hailey's new company and skincare line," Hailey's family lawyer, Michael Rhodes, said in a statement to E! News.

But RHODE is not giving up its legal fight. "Our lawsuit continues," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement to E! News. "Today's court ruling is simply a decision by the judge not to prohibit Hailey Bieber's skin care line from using our brand name while litigation proceeds, deferring the ruling until we have the opportunity to gather more evidence."

The spokesperson continued, "We remain confident that we will win at trial. 'Rhode' is our name and brand, we built it, and federal and state laws protect it. We ask Hailey to achieve her goals without using the brand name we have spent the last nine years building."

In their original complaint, the fashion company's founders, Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers, accused the model of not caring "that two other women entrepreneurs have been using the RHODE brand name for years."

On their company's Instagram page, they wrote on June 21 that they "admire Hailey," who "has worked hard and earned the ability to create her own skin-care line."

They added, "We didn't want to file this lawsuit, but we had to in order to protect our business."

--Reporting by Spencer Lubitz and Alli Rosenbloom