Emilio Estevez Not Returning to ‘The Mighty Ducks' Series Over COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement

Emilio Estevez will not be returning to the Disney+ series "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers."

The 59-year-old actor, who starred in the first season of the show as well as the '90s movies that inspired it, will not star in season two, Variety reported Friday, Nov. 5, citing a source close to the production. The insider told the outlet that the production company, ABC Signature, decided not to renew his contract for season two because the star would not confirm that he would comply with the group's COVID-19 vaccination policy.

E! News has confirmed the report.

Disney declined to comment on the story. Estevez's rep had no immediate comment when reached by E! News.

The series, which follows an underdog junior hockey team, debuted in March this year with Estevez reprising his role of coach Gordon Bombay.

The show also stars "Gilmore Girls" star Lauren Graham, who also serves as an executive producer on the show.

Other cast members include Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Taegen Burns, Swayam Bhatia, Julee Cerda, De'Jon Watts, Bella Higginbotham, Luke Islam and Kiefer O'Reilly.