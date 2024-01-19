Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton surprises fans with new music to celebrate her 78th birthday

“I’m releasing four never released songs for my birthday, to go with the Rockstar album, and a few others that you may have heard before that were not on the album,” Parton announced Friday.

Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys

Dolly Parton rang in her 78th birthday on Friday by sharing a musical gift with her fans: new songs with the release of her deluxe album. 

The country legend announced the special release on Instagram, writing: “Hey fans and friends, It’s my Birthday so I’m going to give you a present!”

“I’m releasing four never released songs for my birthday, to go with the Rockstar album, and a few others that you may have heard before that were not on the album,” she wrote. 

“I hope you enjoy them, and I hope you all have a happy birthday for me! LOL,” she continued. “Thanks for everything.” 

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Dolly Parton
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us