Country singer Toby Keith shares update on cancer battle

Originally appeared on E! Online

Toby Keith is hoping to raise a red solo cup to good health.

The country singer, who received the Country Icon Award at the People's Choice Country Awards Sept. 28, shared an update on his battle with stomach cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2021.

"I feel pretty good," Keith, who noted in June that his tumor had shrunk by a third of the size, exclusively told E! News. "It's a little bit of a roller coaster. You get good days and, you know, you're up and down, up and gown. It's always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today." (See every country star on the red carpet here.)

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

After all, the 62-year-old has plenty to celebrate at the inaugural show.

"It's nice to recognize my 30-year career," Keith shared. "It's pretty mind-boggling."

The Greatest Country Music Couples of All Time

As for what the "Red Solo Cup" singer is most proud of? "My songwriting," Keith, who walked the red carpet alongside wife Tricia Lucus, said. "Those years of pounding those songs out there and remembering where you were when each one was conceived and all that, it's amazing."

And while he's set to perform his song "Don't Let the Old Man" from the Clint Eastwood film "The Mule," there are plenty more jaw-dropping moments to come.

Blake Shelton, Dan+Shay, Little Big Town and Kelsea Ballerini will all take the stage to wow the audience at the Grand Ole Opry—and, of course, everyone watching from home.

Nikki Garcia spoke with Access Hollywood guest correspondent and Emily Orozco at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards and opened up about working with Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on the new season of “Barmageddon.” She calls the couple “so cute.” She also talks about bringing her baby boy Matteo to Nashville for the award show.