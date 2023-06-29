concerts

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini hit in the face during a concert

The incident comes days after Pink had the ashes of a fan's mother thrown at her

By Daysia Tolentino | NBC News

Getty

Country star Kelsea Ballerini was struck in the face after a fan threw an object onstage at her show in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday.

Ballerini, 28, was performing her song "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)" when she was hit. A video shared on Twitter appears to show her stop singing while her violinist checked her face.

After attempting to proceed with the song, Ballerini briefly is seen in the video footage exiting the stage. It's unclear what was thrown at her, but she was later filmed proceeding with the concert.

Concert attacks

Multiple pop stars have had their shows interrupted by disruptive fans this summer.

Celebrity News Jun 27

Pink stunned when fan throws mother's alleged ashes on stage

Celebrity News Jun 19

Bebe Rexha taken to the hospital after fan throws a phone at her face midconcert

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

concertsIdaho
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us