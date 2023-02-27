entertainment news

Chance the Rapper's Daughter Star Struck When Famous Actor Offers to Switch Seats on Plane so She Can Be With Dad

The story has warmed the hearts of many, with people on social media widely commending the actor.

By Matt Stefanski

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Chance the Rapper recently got a reminder about the good in people - thanks to a stranger's selfless act. But that stranger, it turned out, is someone he'd seen before - at least on the big screen.

In a tweet, the artist recalled a recent instance when he and his daughter, Kensli, boarded a plane and realized that their seats weren't next to each other.

"I really ain’t wanna inconvenience anyone by asking them to swap seats, but before I could say anything this kind older gentleman offered his seat to Kensli so we could sit together," Chance explained.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Both Chance and his daughter said "'thank you" to the man, who then stood up. Chance instantly recognized him.

"I realize it's THE Martin Short!!" he wrote.

Chance wasn't the only one floored by meeting the prominent actor and comedian.

Entertainment News

Matthew McConaughey 19 hours ago

Matthew McConaughey's Sons Are All Grown Up In New Picture

Russia 4 hours ago

Vladimir Putin Gives Action Movie Star Steven Seagal Russia's ‘Order of Friendship'

"So cool and Kensli freaked out cause she’s obsessed with The Santa Clause 3," the rapper continued. "What an awesome person! SHOUTOUT TO JACK FROST."

The story has warmed the hearts of many, with users on social media widely commending Short for his simple, yet meaningful gesture.

This article tagged under:

entertainment news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us