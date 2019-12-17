Cause of Death Determined for ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Actor Found in His Manhattan Home

Brian Tarantina, who appeared in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" among other films and TV shows, died as a result of a powerful mix of different drugs in his system, the medical examiner ruled.

The 60-year-old actor was found unconscious in his Hell's Kitchen home in the early hours of November 2, police said. Paramedics officially declared Tarantina deceased at the residence, and police quickly determined that foul play was not suspected, NBC News reported.

The medical examiner said on Tuesday that Tarantina's death was due to an accidental overdose from fentanyl, heroin, Diazepam and cocaine.

Tarantina was among the cast of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," an Amazon Prime Video show, honored for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in January. He played the role of Jackie, who emceed the comedy club where Rachel Brosnahan's Midge Maisel performed.

His long Hollywood resume included appearances in the films "Summer of Sam" and "Uncle Buck" as well as television's "Blue Bloods" and "Madam Secretary," according to IMDB.