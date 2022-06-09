Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's Sons Will Not Attend Her Wedding to Sam Asghari

Two significant people in Britney Spears' life will not be in attendance at her and Sam Asghari's wedding: her sons.

A source confirms to E! News that the superstar's singer's kids Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, who she shares with ex Kevin Federline won't be by their mom's side on her special day June 9. However, Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told TMZ that, "Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward."

In addition to Sean and Jayden, Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears as well as parents Lynne Spears and Jamie Spears will be MIA as they were not invited, E! News has learned.

Spears and Asghari's nuptials are set to take place nine months after the couple got engaged. The "Piece of Me" singer--whose conservatorship was terminated in November after 13 years--announced the news while showing off her gorgeous ring, writing on Instagram, "I can't f------ believe it."

Months later, on March 25, Spears posted a photo with Asghari and designer Donatella Versace, hinting at possible wedding collab. As Asghari captioned the Instagram, "Look who came to visit ... these 2 bad b------ are up to no good."

Later, Sam spoke to E!'s Daily Pop about the couple's bond with Donatella.

"Donatella is such an amazing person," he exclusively shared March 28, while attending the 30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. "The love for her that we have is very genuine. She's just an icon."

Asghari also revealed that Donatella brought over an album from more than 15 years ago, which featured memories of her and Britney in Italy. The 28-year-old--who met Britney on the set of her 2016 "Slumber Party" music video--referred to the moment as "so genuine and beautiful to see."

Spears While Asghari didn't confirm Donatella's involvement in the wedding, he did note that she'd be receiving an invite. "I will be involved [with planning], but you got to let the ladies pick," Asghari, who wore a stylish tux to the event, added. "It's not really my thing. I will be showing up in something similar to this."