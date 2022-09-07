I bet you think about the music video Blake Lively directed for Taylor Swift.
Well, if you haven't lately, you may now. The Country Music Association announced the nominees for the 56th annual CMA Awards on Sept. 7, and the clip for "I Bet You Think About Me" (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault) is up for Music Video of the Year, making it Lively's first-ever CMA nomination and Swift's 27th.
As for the rest of the nominees, Lainey Wilson leads the pack with six nods, followed by Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton with five apiece. Cody Johnson and Josh Osbourne trail closely behind, both receiving four nominations, with Luke Combs, HARDY, Miranda Lambert, Midland and Carrie Underwood each in the running in three categories.
Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, the 2022 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville Nov. 9 starting at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.
Until then, check out the full list of nominees below.
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks &Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie &Tae
New Artist of the Year
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Lainey Wilson
Album of the Year
Growin' Up, Luke Combs
Humble Quest, Maren Morris
Palomino, Miranda Lambert
Sayin' What I'm Thinkin', Lainey Wilson
Time, Tequila & Therapy, Old Dominion
Single of the Year
"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
"half of my hometown," Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
"'Til You Can't," Cody Johnson
"You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year
"Buy Dirt," Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins and Matt Jenkins
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde and Shane McAnally
"Sand In My Boots," Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne
"Things A Man Oughta Know," Lainey Wilson, Jason Nix and Jonathan Singleton
"You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton, Chris DuBois and Ashley Gorley
Music Video of the Year
"I Bet You Think About Me" (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault), Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton), Director: Blake Lively
"Longneck Way To Go," Midland (featuring Jon Pardi), Director: Harper Smith
"Never Say Never," Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson), Director: Michael Monaco
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, Director: Alexa Campbell
"'Til You Can't," Cody Johnson, Director: Dustin Haney
Musical Event of the Year
"Beers On Me," Dierks Bentley with BRELAND &HARDY
"If I Didn't Love You," Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
"Longneck Way To Go," Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)
"Never Say Never," Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde