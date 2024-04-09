Beyoncé

Beyoncé becomes first Black woman to hit No. 1 on Billboard country albums chart

In February, “Texas Hold ’Em” reached No. 1 on the country airplay chart, making her the first Black woman to top that chart as well.

By Maria Sherman | Associated Press

Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images

Beyoncé has made history once again. Her latest album, the epic “Act ll: Cowboy Carter”, hit No. 1 on the Billboard country albums chart, making her the first Black woman to top the chart since its 1964 inception.

The album also topped the all-genres Billboard 200, marking her eighth No. 1 album. According to Luminate, the industry data and analytics company, “Cowboy Carter” totaled 407,000 equivalent album units, a combination of pure album sales and on-demand streams, earned in the U.S. in its first week.

As a Black woman reclaiming country music, Beyoncé stands in opposition to stereotypical associations of the genre with whiteness. Conversation surrounding Beyoncé's country music explorations began when she arrived at the 2024 Grammy Awards in full cowboy regalia — making a statement without saying a word. Then, during the Super Bowl, she dropped two hybrid country songs: “Texas Hold ’Em” and “16 Carriages," eventually leading to the release of “Cowboy Carter.”

Beyoncé won the Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Awards on April 1. The 42-year-old singer was given the honor by Stevie Wonder, whom she thanked during her moving speech for his contributions to the music industry and her new album “Cowboy Carter.”
