Beloved series ‘Monk' set to return soon with movie on Peacock

Original cast members of the Emmy-winning series "Monk" are returning for the movie

By Mike Gavin

The case is not yet closed for Monk. 

The Emmy-winning series "Monk" is returning for a follow-up movie titled "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie" that will be released Dec. 8 on Peacock.

Tony Shalhoub will reprise his titular role as Adrian Monk, a San Francisco-based homicide detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder. In the movie, Monk returns to solve one last, very personal case involving his stepdaughter, a journalist preparing for her wedding.

The series — which is also streaming on Peacock — aired for eight seasons on USA from 2002 to 2009. The finale set a ratings record at the time as the most-watched cable drama with 9.4 million viewers.

“It’s been twelve years since the world has seen a fresh installment of ‘Monk.’ The world has changed mightily in those intervening years and ‘Monk’ 2023 reflects the changing world,” executive producers Andy Breckman, David Hoberman and Randy Zisk said in a statement.

Original cast members set to return for the movie include Melora Hardin, Ted Levine, Traylor Howard, Jason Gray-Stanford and Hector Elizondo.

The 125-episode series won eight Emmys, with Shalhoub taking home three for best actor in a comedy series.  

