Crime and Courts

Actor Hunter Schafer among protesters arrested at 30 Rock during Biden's ‘Late Night' taping

The 25-year-old “Euphoria” star was part of a group of more than 100 demonstrators who packed the lobby at 30 Rockefeller Plaza on Monday afternoon to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Actor Hunter Schafer was among dozens of war protesters arrested at NBC's headquarters in Manhattan during President Joe Biden’s appearance on “Late Night with Seth Myers” earlier this week, organizers confirmed Wednesday.

The 25-year-old “Euphoria” star was part of a group of more than 100 demonstrators who packed the lobby at 30 Rockefeller Plaza on Monday afternoon to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, the group Jewish Voice Peace said.

Schafer and other protesters wore black shirts reading, “Ceasefire Now” and “Not in Our Name" while chanting “Let Gaza Live” and other slogans as Biden's motorcade pulled into the area, according to videos and photos of the event provided by Jewish Voice Peace.

Late Night with Seth Meyers Feb 27

Biden jokes Taylor Swift endorsement is ‘classified,' jabs at Trump's mental acuity on ‘Late Night'

Joe Biden Feb 26

President Biden returns to NYC for campaign stop, ‘Late Night' taping

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Schafer, who like many protesters also wore a facemask, is seen at one point seated on the floor as others hold up a banner behind her reading, “Jews to Biden: Stop Arming Genocide.”

Representatives for Schafer didn’t respond to messages seeking comment Wednesday, but protest organizers said she and others are due in court sometime next month.

“We commend her commitment to Palestinian freedom and to a future of justice for everyone,” Sonya Meyerson-Knox, of Jewish Voice for Peace, said in an emailed statement confirming the arrest Wednesday.

The NYPD on Wednesday said 30 people were taken into custody and issued summonses for trespassing following the hour-and-a-half-long demonstration.

Biden, meanwhile, said Monday he was optimistic a ceasefire would be reached in the coming days.

“I hope by the end of the weekend,” he told reporters after taping the late show interview. “My national security adviser tells me that we’re close. My hope is by next Monday we’ll have a ceasefire.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsNew York Cityentertainmententertainment news
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us