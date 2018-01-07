Oprah for President? Twitter Says So During Golden Globes

Take a look at some of the winners form the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. (Published Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018)

Oprah Winfrey's acceptance speech for a lifetime achievement award at the 75th Annual Golden Globes resulted in a rallying cry for her to run for president. Earlier in the evening, NBC tweeted: "Nothing but respect for OUR future president. #GoldenGlobes"





Winfrey's Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech was a glorious tribute to the women and men who support the #MeToo Movement.

"It will be because of a lot of magnificent women... and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when no body ever has to say 'me too' again," said Winfrey.

She expressed homage to Recy Taylor, a black woman from Alabama who was kindapped and raped by six white men in the 1940s. Taylor never saw justice and died just 10 days ago. Rosa Parks served as her appointed caseworker.

Winfrey said in honor of all women and men who've experienced abuse that "speaking your truth is the most powerful tool you all have."

Reese Witherspoon, Winfrey's co-star in "A Wrinkle In Time," introduced Winfrey and said her hugs could end all wars.

Calls for Winfrey to run for president echoed on social media.