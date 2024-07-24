New York City

Billy Joel pop-up opens at MSG ahead of final residency show

By NBC New York Staff

Photo by Myrna M. Suarez/WireImage

Madison Square Garden is celebrating Billy Joel's final show of his historic residency with a pop-up Wednesday and Thursday.

Fans will be able to visit "Billy Joel 150," a pop-up featuring exclusive "final show" merchandise in Chase Square at Madison Square Garden. The pop-up was open Wednesday through 3 p.m. For fans who missed out, don't worry -- the pop up will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Joel's show will take place Thursday after more than ten years at MSG. In December 2013, the musician became the first ever Madison Square Garden residency.

For those attending the final show, there will be an exhibit on display on the sixth floor of the concourse showcasing memorabilia from Joel's residency. There will also be a place on the sixth floor where fans will be able to write the "piano man" a message.

Additionally, there will be a variety of themed concessions like "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant" with a custom menu of Italian specialties.

