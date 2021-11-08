Revamped Big Apple Circus Returns to NYC with New Acts, Surprises

The Big Apple Circus is returning to New York City this week with new performers, death-defying acts, and surprises.

The beloved circus is set to reopen Thursday at the Lincoln Center after being forced to close last year due to surging COVID cases. Tickets are on sale now.

High wire aerialist and Guinness World Record holder Nik Wallenda says it is a dream come true to revamp “one of the greatest shows in America” alongside three award-winning producers.

American daredevil Nik Wallenda recently risked his life while walking across an active volcano. But it was a human pyramid stunt that made him experience fear for the first. Now he’s releasing a book to help others cope with their fear too.

“From everything from the moment you walk in the door, we’ve just tried to change the environment as a whole,” Wallenda said during an interview on the TODAY Show, perched above the stage on a hire wire.

Some of the changes guests will see under the big top include a grand drape, new stage and set, and never-before-seen acts.

“One of the blessings in my career is that I’ve been able to travel the world and headline with some of the greatest performers and all of them are now here in New York City performing alongside me,” Wallenda said.

MEET MATT JOHNSON ✨ You may have seen him on @AGT and @BGT, where he was voted #1 most dangerous act! Or maybe from the hit Broadway show @Illusionists7. Don’t look away! You won’t want to miss Matt Johnson at this year’s #BigAppleCircus https://t.co/q4iVBOAWfn pic.twitter.com/qgGrTihDmS — Big Apple Circus (@bigapplecircus) October 30, 2021

Wallenda will be joined on stage by acts featured on America’s Got Talent, X-Factor, and YouTube including dangerous illusionist Matt Johnson and Hula Hoop performer Irina Akimova.

Officials say the Big Apple Circus will follow New York State, New York City and CDC guidelines and attendees over 12 years old must wear masks and show proof of vaccination.

Click here for more information on tickets, dates and safety guidelines.