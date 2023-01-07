SNL

Aubrey Plaza, Michael B. Jordan to Host First ‘SNL' Shows of 2023

'The White Lotus' season two breakout will be joined Jan. 21 by musical guest Sam Smith

By NBC New York Staff

Aubrey Plaza attends the Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere of HBO Original Series "The White Lotus" at Goya Studios on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Getty Images

From Sicily to Studio 8H.

Aubrey Plaza will be the first to host "Saturday Night Live" in the new year. Plaza's debut hosting gig comes on the heels of a starring role in the second season of "The White Lotus."

Maybe most recognizable for playing April Ludgate in "Parks and Recreation," Plaza garnered critical acclaim last year for her turn in the Italy-set season of "White Lotus" and leading performance in the indie film "Emily the Criminal," now streaming on Netflix.

Plaza will take to the "SNL" stage for the Jan. 21 show alongside returning musical guest Sam Smith.

The following week, Michael B. Jordan will also make his "SNL" hosting debut on Jan. 28 with Lil Baby as the musical guest.

Jordan was last seen on the big screen reprising his role as Killmonger in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." The Emmy-nominated actor makes his directorial debut later this spring with "Creed III."

