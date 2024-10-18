Early voting begins on Monday in Connecticut: What to know to cast your ballot

Voters in Connecticut will be able to cast their ballots early in-person for the first time in a presidential general election leading up to this November's contest.

Early voting will get underway in Connecticut on Monday in towns and cities across the state.

When does early voting in Connecticut start 2024?

Early voting for the 2024 general election in Connecticut will begin Monday, Oct. 21 and continue until Sunday, Nov. 3, two days before Election Day.

When does early voting end in Connecticut 2024?

Early voting will end in Connecticut on Sunday, Nov. 3 for the 2024 general election.

What hours is early voting in Connecticut?

Early voting in Connecticut runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 through Monday, Oct. 28, Wednesday, Oct. 30, and Friday, Nov. 1 through Sunday, Nov. 3. It runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 and Thursday, Oct. 31.

Monday, Oct. 21: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 22: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 23: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where can I vote in early voting in Connecticut?

Early voting locations are listed here from the Secretary of the State's office.

Bridgeport early voting location

The Bridgeport early voting location is Margaret Morton Government Center Conference Room C at 999 Broad Street, Bridgeport, CT 06604.

Stamford early voting location

The Stamford early voting location is Stamford Government Center, Fourth Floor at 888 Washington Boulevard, in Stamford, CT 06901. More early voting information from Stamford is available here.

When are early voting ballots counted?

According to the Secretary of the State, the early ballots in Connecticut will be securely stored by each town until Election Day, when they will be unsealed and counted.

When are the polls open on Election Day?

Even with early voting, voters in Connecticut can still cast their vote in-person on Election Day as always. Election Day poll hours in Connecticut will run from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.