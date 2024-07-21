Adams, Hochul, local leaders weigh in on Biden's decision to step aside in campaign

Democratic leaders across New York and the tri-state quickly weighed in on President Joe Biden's decision to no longer seek a second term and to step aside in the 2024 race for president.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams praised Biden for his service and his decision to withdraw from the campaign.

"America owes a debt of gratitude to President Biden for his decades of service," Adams said in a post on X. "He is now again delivering for the American people by passing the torch at a critical moment where we must continue to put working-people first and address cost of living and public safety concerns."

Adams said he looks forward to working with the Democratic party in the push towards the November election, but did not endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, like Biden did.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul thanked the president in a post on X.

"Joe Biden is an American hero, a true statesman, and he'll go down in history as one of the greatest champions of working families our nation has ever known. Thank you, @JoeBiden," the post said.

Hochul did not weigh in, however, on what comes next for the Democratic part