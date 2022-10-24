Early Voting Starts Saturday in New York: What to Know for Election Day

The inundation of campaign ads and arrival of absentee ballots can only mean one thing: we're in the final weeks of the election.

Voting concludes on Nov. 8, and while the president is not on the ballot this time around, there dozens of other contests to decide seats at all levels of New York government. That includes the governor.

This fall's election comes on the heels of one of the more unusual primaries the state has seen, with electoral maps changing down to the last minute and two separate voting periods to decide who made it onto the November ballots.

New Yorkers can start heading to the polls Saturday to cast early votes in the General Election that will determine, among other things, whether Gov. Kathy Hochul keeps her job or Rep. Lee Zeldin takes the post. With less than three weeks left until Election Day, the pair finally agreed to a debate to be held Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Select polling places will be open for early votes across the state through Nov. 6, ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8

The deadline is fast approaching for New Yorkers interested in requesting an absentee ballot rather than risk catching COVID-19 at polling sites.

There's less than 3 weeks until election day, and Republican candidate Lee Zeldin and Governor Kathy Hochul remain close in the polls, Melissa Russo reports.

In previous years, voters who requested an absentee ballot could still show up to an in-person polling location and use a machine to vote. Now, voters who made such a request and show up to a polling location must complete an affidavit ballot.

Here are the key dates for this year's General Election:

Oct. 14: Last day to register to vote

Oct. 19: Last day to request a change of address

Oct. 24: Last day to request an absentee ballot

Oct. 29: Early voting opens

Nov. 6: Early voting ends

Nov. 8: Election day/Last day to postmark ballots

Voters should double-check their polling locations before heading to cast their ballots. Confirm your location here.