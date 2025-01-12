Feuding dollar van drivers ends in deadly Brooklyn drive-by shooting: sources

A dollar van driver was shot and killed around lunchtime Sunday following a dispute with a second driver, law enforcement sources confirmed to NBC New York.

The two dollar van drivers were in Brooklyn's East Flatbush neighborhood just before 1 p.m. when someone opened fire, police said.

One of the drivers, a man in his 20s, was struck in the arm. Police said he was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital a short time later.

The suspect that allegedly opened fire took off in a white van, according to police. It wasn't immediately clear if there were any passengers on board any of the dollar vans at the time of the shooting.

The shooting was still under investigation hours later, but law enforcement sources believe the gunfire followed a dispute between two dollar van drivers.

Dollar vans started in New York City around the time transit strike in 1980, according to the New York Times. Drivers would help shuttle New Yorkers around for only $1.

Although they have declined in popularity since, dollar vans are still a mainstay for many people getting around the city.