7 hurt, dozens of families displaced as fire devours NYC apartment building

More than a half-dozen people, most of them firefighters, were hurt Friday when a five-alarm blaze erupted at an apartment building in the Bronx, officials say. Dozens of families -- about 150 people -- are displaced.

Authorities responding to a call about a fire on Wallace Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. found flames on the top floor of the six-story building. It escalated to five alarms within about an hour. Nearly 200 firefighters battled the flames.

Strong winds intensified the battle.

Since 1:40 a.m. Friday morning, the FDNY has been operating at the scene of a 5-alarm fire at 2910 Wallace Avenue in the Bronx. There are currently seven injuries. Firefighters have been battling a heavy wind condition that advanced the fire. pic.twitter.com/f9Sl2B2uUU — FDNY (@FDNY) January 10, 2025

Seven people, five firefighters and two civilians, were said to have been hurt. Five of them were taken to local hospitals; one civilian was treated at the scene. Dozens of families were said to be displaced.

The cause is under investigation.