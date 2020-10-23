NBC and Telemundo Launch Survey Focusing on Customer Service During the Pandemic

NBC Responds and Telemundo Responde are asking our viewers and users across our digital platforms to participate in a nationwide survey on customer service during the coronavirus pandemic.

The consumer response will help both NBC and Telemundo teams study the factors that have influenced companies' procedures to assist and guide customers during one of the most devastating health crises in the country's history.

This survey is anonymous. No personal identifiable information will be used unless you voluntarily offer it in the comment fields. The results of the survey will be used on NBC and Telemundo's digital, social and broadcast platforms.

HERE'S HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Participating in NBC Responds and Telemundo Responde poll is easy. Just click on the following links and choose if you want to reply in English or Spanish:

You can also scan the following QR codes with your smartphone to participate in the survey.

NBC RESPONDS QR CODE FOR ENGLISH SURVEY

TELEMUNDO RESPONDE QR CODE FOR SPANISH SURVEY

Once the survey is displayed, please answer all the questions by selecting the option that best describes your personal experience.

There are 18 questions in total plus an option where you can make comments to share on all of our NBC and Telemundo platforms.

Please leave your name and phone number if you wish to be interviewed about your experience.

DEADLINE

You can answer the survey from Oct. 23 to Nov. 9.

The results and findings of the survey will be released through a special report on Nov. 16.

SURVEY'S MAIN GOAL



The survey will analyze the information of consumers about their experience with the different industries to solve problems about services and products during the health crisis and the factors that were determining in the resolution or not of the complaints.

Consumers will answer certain questions like how long it took to resolve a claim, their level of satisfaction with the staff's knowledge of the procedures to guide the client through the process, and the ease of communication with the company.

This information will also provide Telemundo Responde and NBC Responds journalists with a broader view of the current situation, allowing them to devise more effective strategies to help viewers.