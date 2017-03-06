Facebook Rolls Out its Fake News Tool | NBC New York
Facebook Rolls Out its Fake News Tool

Stories flagged as "disputed" will be sent to third-party fact-checking organizations

    Getty Images/Dan Kitwood
    In this photo illustration the Social networking site Facebook is displayed on a laptop screen on March 25, 2009 in London, England. A new tool on Facebook allows users to flag stories that they believe to be "disputed."

    In an effort to combat fake or biased news stories, Facebook is introducing a "disputed news" flag to stories disproved by third party groups, NBC News reported.

    Once a story is marked, a group of researchers at Facebook sift through the stories and determine which ones should be sent to fact-checking organizations, including Snopes, Politifact and Factcheck.org. Stories determined to be fake will remain on Facebook, but will be flagged as disputed, and will include a link with an explanation.

    The tag was originally announced in December, but its gaining traction in the United States as Facebook continues to roll it out. The tag is part of new tools that allow users to tag any items they consider "disputed."

    Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago
