Abuse Accuser: Gymnastics Doc Used Hide-and-Seek Games to Molest | NBC New York
Abuse Accuser: Gymnastics Doc Used Hide-and-Seek Games to Molest

Larry Nassar will stand trial on state sex-abuse charges

    AP
    Dr. Larry Nassar appears during a video arraignment in Mason, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016.

    A woman who says the disgraced team doctor for USA Gymnastics molested her as a child testified Friday that he turned games of hide-and-seek in the basement of his home into abuse sessions, NBC News reported.

    "Almost every time I was there for a couple of years, something occurred," the woman, a former family friend, said during a preliminary hearing before a judge ordered disgraced doctor Larry Nassar to stand trial on state sex-abuse charges.

    Nassar, 53, is also charged in federal court with possession of child pornography — more than 37,000 images, including Go Pro video he allegedly made himself.

    Published 2 hours ago
