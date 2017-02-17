“This man had been wandering in the frigid darkness for 21 hours before crossing the U.S.-Canadian border into Manitoba,” The CBC <a href=“https://www.facebook.com/cbcnews/videos/10154355723107686/”>wrote</a>. “When we found him Mohamed wasn’t even sure he’d made it into Canada.”

A CBC reporter recently came across a Somali refugee who crossed into Canada in cold temperatures. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have reported <a href="http://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/national-international/Desperate-Immigrants-Freezing-Trek-US-to-Canada-413578453.html ">increased cases</a> of illegal immigration into Canada, many from upstate New York. The CBC posted the video to Facebook.

Man Crosses From US Into Canada in Frigid Temps

Refugees concerned about their legal status in the U.S. are fleeing for Canada, braving freezing temperatures on exhausting treks over the northern border.

A CBC news reporter caught up with one of the asylum seekers near the American border in Manitoba at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

The man from Somalia told the reporter he had been walking for about 21 hours as temperatures hovered around 0 degrees Fahrenheit to make it across the border.

"I have a problem. America is [the] problem now," he said, according to the report.

The man is one of several Somali refugees who have fled into Manitoba since Donald Trump took office, CBC reported.