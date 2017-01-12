JetBlue's Free High-Speed Wi-Fi Now Available on All Flights

JetBlue announced Wednesday that it will provide free high-speed Wi-Fi on all flights.

While most airlines require its aircraft to reach cruising altitude before making Wi-Fi connectivity available, JetBlue's latest on board enhancement will get passengers connect online from the departure gate to the arrival gate.

With its Fly-Fi internet system, passengers can watch free movies, stream content from Amazon Video, browse the web, and use messaging apps on their personal devices.

Frequent flyer members can also shop on Amazon.com while on board and earn three JetBlue TrueBlue points for each dollar spent on purchases.

The feature was first introduced back in December of 2013, but has since been installed on all of its fleet.

“It’s 2017 and our customers expect to be connected everywhere, whether that be from the comfort of their sofa or 35,000 feet above it,” said Jamie Perry, vice president of marketing

JetBlue is the only airline with free internet service for all passengers on every flight.