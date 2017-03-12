After Pledging to Donate Salary, Trump Declines to Release Proof | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
Donald Trump's First 100 Days in Office

Donald Trump's First 100 Days in Office

The latest news on President Donald Trump's first 100 days

After Pledging to Donate Salary, Trump Declines to Release Proof

Federal law mandates the president receive a $400,000 annual salary, paid out once a month

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
    President Donald Trump gestures as he holds up a piece of paper during a campaign rally Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Melbourne, Fla.

    During the campaign, President Donald Trump promised he would take "no salary" if elected — a pledge he reiterated after he won, but the White House is declining to say if the president has donated any of his earnings yet, NBC News reported.

    The Constitution requires that the president receive a salary, and that it not be reduced during his term. Federal law mandates the president receive a $400,000 annual salary, paid out once a month.

    Trump aides have previously said Trump would donate his salary to the Treasury Department or a charity.

    MSNBC requested details and documentation about any salary donations from the White House, the Treasury Department and the Office of Personnel Management, which all declined to say whether Trump has donated any of his salary to date.

    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us