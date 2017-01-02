One man is dead and another is injured after they were shot in an attempted robbery in Ozone Park on Monday morning, police say.

The death marks the first shooting homicide in New York of 2017.

Police said the shooting happened on 124th Street in Queens around 3.20 a.m. Monday, when the two victims were approached on the street.

One of the men was shot in the chest and died, police said. He was 31 years old. The other man was shot in the back and is in a stable condition at Jamaica Hospital.

Police are searching for two men who fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.