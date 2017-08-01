A man was attacked and a woman tied up during what authorities say appears to be a targeted home invasion and burglary on Long Island early Tuesday.

Police swarmed the Locust Avenue in Medford after getting a call about the break-in around 1:30 a.m. They say three men believed to be armed with handguns got into the home an hour earlier, beat up the man and tied up a woman.

The suspects stole cash, jewelry and other items from the home. The woman wasn't hurt; the man was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive. Neighbors say three young children live in the home; they were not hurt either.

Police were seen going in and out of the home all morning. Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.