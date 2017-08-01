Man Attacked, Woman Tied Up in Long Island Home Invasion: Cops - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Attacked, Woman Tied Up in Long Island Home Invasion: Cops

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Attacked, Woman Tied Up in Long Island Home Invasion: Cops
    NBC 4 New York

    A man was attacked and a woman tied up during what authorities say appears to be a targeted home invasion and burglary on Long Island early Tuesday.

    Police swarmed the Locust Avenue in Medford after getting a call about the break-in around 1:30 a.m. They say three men believed to be armed with handguns got into the home an hour earlier, beat up the man and tied up a woman.

    The suspects stole cash, jewelry and other items from the home. The woman wasn't hurt; the man was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive. Neighbors say three young children live in the home; they were not hurt either. 

    Police were seen going in and out of the home all morning. Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

    Top News Photos: LA to Host 2028 Olympic Games

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
    Published 6 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us