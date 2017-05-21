21 Hurt When Overhead Fire Extinguisher Powder Spews at Brooklyn Gas Station | NBC New York
21 Hurt When Overhead Fire Extinguisher Powder Spews at Brooklyn Gas Station

    An overhead fire extinguisher accidentally discharged at a Brooklyn gas station, injuring 21 people.

    (Published Sunday, May 21, 2017)

    The accidental discharge of a hazardous substance from an overhead fire extinguisher at a gas station injured 21 people in Canarsie on Saturday, the FDNY said.

    Authorities responded to the hazmat situation at a BP gas station at Foster Avenue and East 80th Street.

    A gray powder covered cars and people at the station.

    Ten people were taken to the hospital, and 11 declined treatment, firefighters said.

    It is unknown what caused the fire extinguisher to suddenly spray the material.

    Published at 5:23 PM EDT on May 20, 2017 | Updated at 10:21 AM EDT on May 21, 2017

