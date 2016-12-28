A Yonkers man has been arrested, accused of killing his toddler son on Christmas Eve, police say.

Yonkers police first responded to St. John's Hospital Saturday evening, where they were alerted to an unresponsive 2-year-old boy who was brought in by his father, Blair Robinson.

Investigators determined the child suffered injuries from being hit repeatedly by Robinson, police said. The boy died of blunt force trauma.

Robinson was arrested on a charge of first-degree manslaughter. He was expected to be arraigned in Yonkers City Court later Wednesday.

Attorney information for Robinson was also not immediately available.

Also as part of the investigation, authorities went to the family's home where the boy's mother and another 10-month-old baby girl were living, police said. The home was found unsanitary, and the infant was taken from the apartment and turned over to Child Protective Service.